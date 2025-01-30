Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. This represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,258,963 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded up $21.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,881.79. 2,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,856. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,089.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,949.60.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,087.77.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

