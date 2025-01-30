Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MLM traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $543.85. 10,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,149. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $490.05 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.50). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $515.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $648.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLM

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.