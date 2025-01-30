Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 43.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,948,207. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

