Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by Abel Hall LLC

Abel Hall LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 391.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 152,788 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 10,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $620,355.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,198.80. This trade represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,234 shares of company stock worth $42,130,461 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

