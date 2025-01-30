Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Up 720.0% in January

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 720.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 0.4 %

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.