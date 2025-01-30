Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 14.22 ($0.18), with a volume of 4807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.12 ($0.18).

Glanbia Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.90, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.47.

About Glanbia

(Get Free Report)

We are a better nutrition company, home to consumer brands and ingredients that help people around the world feel strong, nourished, and to perform well at any age. Everything we do has real nutritional benefit. Everything we do is in pursuit of better, for each other and the planet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.