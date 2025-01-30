Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,014 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Global Payments by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of GPN opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

