Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.05 and last traded at $53.61, with a volume of 246542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.