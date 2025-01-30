Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 555 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 242 shares.The stock last traded at $52.42 and had previously closed at $52.63.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

