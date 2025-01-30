Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Shares Up 21.4% – Time to Buy?

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) shares were up 21.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 478.82 ($5.96). Approximately 892,169 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 66,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394.45 ($4.91).

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 371.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 311.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,230.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

