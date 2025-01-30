Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €5.85 ($6.09) and last traded at €5.70 ($5.94). 2,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.65 ($5.89).

Grammer Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.66.

About Grammer

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. The Automotive business supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

