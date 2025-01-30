Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust makes up 0.5% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $86.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.