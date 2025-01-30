Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $42.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
IVV opened at $604.91 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $485.19 and a fifty-two week high of $613.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average of $578.58. The firm has a market cap of $521.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- How to Short Sell Stocks Like a Pro: Strategies and Tips
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.