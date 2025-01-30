Gries Financial LLC Buys 2,131 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,282,000 after acquiring an additional 533,896 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $443.75 and a twelve month high of $561.66. The stock has a market cap of $501.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

