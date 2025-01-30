Gries Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,638,000 after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $349.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $265.99 and a 1-year high of $358.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.25 and its 200 day moving average is $327.73. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

