Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Gries Financial LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,054,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,880,000 after buying an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,443 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,922,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,012,340,000 after acquiring an additional 59,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,168,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $751,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $303.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.14.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 target price (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

