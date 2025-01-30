Gries Financial LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,028,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,415 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 491,445 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $57.37 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

