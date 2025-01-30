Gries Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,231.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $146,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Dividend Announcement

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.