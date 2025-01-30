Gries Financial LLC Sells 754 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,320,000 after buying an additional 989,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hasbro by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after buying an additional 97,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 9.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 66,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

