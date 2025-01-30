H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Xinyu Du Sells 240 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Xinyu Du sold 240 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $15,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,044.79. This trade represents a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.84 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 730,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,952,000 after purchasing an additional 324,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 267,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Articles

