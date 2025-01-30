Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.