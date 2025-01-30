Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 164 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 11,797,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,195,000 after buying an additional 788,892 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,030,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,088,000 after acquiring an additional 704,809 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 45,265.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 620,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 619,229 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,799,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,367,000 after purchasing an additional 544,169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $120.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $102.83 and a one year high of $123.64. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

