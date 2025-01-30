Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 374 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GE opened at $198.88 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $104.98 and a 1 year high of $207.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $215.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Melius Research raised their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.73.

General Electric Profile



General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.



