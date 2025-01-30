Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,042. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,061,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,740. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,804 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,395. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

