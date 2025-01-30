Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 425 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,527,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,397,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,065,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 760,722 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,300,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the period. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $43,073,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

