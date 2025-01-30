Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $1,040,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.69, for a total transaction of $4,758,905.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,042.41. This represents a 43.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,657 shares of company stock valued at $21,973,272. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $638.13 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $375.20 and a fifty-two week high of $649.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $593.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

