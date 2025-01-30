Hantz Financial Services Inc. Acquires 32,361 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 11,475.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 32,361 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $193.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

