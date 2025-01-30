Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,804 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 17.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 333.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $120.67 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $113.99 and a 12 month high of $154.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

