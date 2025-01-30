Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys 360,447 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 511.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,447 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.22% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 135,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,042 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

