Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,356 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 177.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in CSX by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in CSX by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
