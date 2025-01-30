Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 658 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.