Hardide (LON:HDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hardide (LON:HDD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.90) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Hardide had a negative net margin of 30.89% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%.

Hardide Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of LON HDD traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 5.62 ($0.07). 37,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,303. Hardide has a 52-week low of GBX 4.22 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.70 ($0.13). The company has a market capitalization of £4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -187.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.15.

Get Hardide alerts:

Hardide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten-carbide coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining, in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.