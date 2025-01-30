Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103,703 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 5.08% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $58,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RODM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 149.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

RODM stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34.

