HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 8th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 3.0% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $514,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 368,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $327.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 520.98% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.19.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

