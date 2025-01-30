Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,814,902,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,055,760,000 after buying an additional 89,975,941 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,594,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998,328 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Broadcom stock opened at $206.35 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.43 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $967.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 192.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.