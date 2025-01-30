Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 592.0% in January

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,399,200 shares, a growth of 592.0% from the December 31st total of 202,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLOGF opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. Helium One Global has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

