Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Up 592.0% in January

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,399,200 shares, a growth of 592.0% from the December 31st total of 202,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLOGF opened at C$0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. Helium One Global has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.04.
About Helium One Global
