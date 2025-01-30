Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Acquired by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 117,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 320.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 151,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 129,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.