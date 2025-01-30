Hess (NYSE:HES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32, Zacks reports. Hess had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.58%.
Hess Price Performance
HES stock opened at $145.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.18. Hess has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Hess Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hess from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.
Hess Company Profile
Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.
