HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

HG Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

