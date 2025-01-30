Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Encompass More Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $298.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $239.86 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.77.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.