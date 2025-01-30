Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $280.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $168.36 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

