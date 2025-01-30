Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.2% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,010,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,013,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,774,948,000 after purchasing an additional 460,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,733,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,169,041,000 after purchasing an additional 187,473 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,369,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $912,508,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,343,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,054 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $261.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.10 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.37%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

