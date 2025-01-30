Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,438,336,000 after buying an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,916,000 after buying an additional 219,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,034,000 after buying an additional 359,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after buying an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,435,000 after buying an additional 571,005 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,778. This trade represents a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.