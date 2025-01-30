Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.23) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOWL

Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance

LON:BOWL traded down GBX 13.50 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 274.50 ($3.42). The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,934. The stock has a market capitalization of £472.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,372.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 303.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 312.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hollywood Bowl Group has a one year low of GBX 272.29 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.42).

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 18.82 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Hollywood Bowl Group had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Hollywood Bowl Group will post 22.5511696 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Burns bought 13,210 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.74) per share, with a total value of £39,630 ($49,340.14). Also, insider Julia Porter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,171.31). Insiders purchased 155,210 shares of company stock valued at $48,539,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc is a leading international leisure operator of ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centres, bringing families and friends together for affordable fun and safe, healthy competition.

Our unique purpose-led culture and proven investment-led strategy are enabling us to capitalise on the significant growth opportunities in the markets we operate in, and achieve strong returns on capital invested.

We are market leader in the UK and Canada, and one of the largest operators of ten-pin bowling centres in the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.