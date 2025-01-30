Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $221.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

