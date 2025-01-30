Hovde Group Has Lowered Expectations for Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock Price

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Hovde Group from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Hovde Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

AUB opened at $37.39 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,492,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,214,000 after purchasing an additional 130,104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,836,000 after buying an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,621,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 270,470 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,031,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 757,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after buying an additional 77,642 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

