Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $294.18 on Thursday. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

