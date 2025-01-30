Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

HBANM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.19. 10,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,963. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

