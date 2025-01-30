HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $5.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUYA shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.70 target price on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HUYA from $5.90 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.75 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. HUYA has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 4,396.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,696 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

