Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Hyundai Motor Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HYMTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. 958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
