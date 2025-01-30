Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Short Interest Update

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the December 31st total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hyundai Motor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HYMTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. 958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214. Hyundai Motor has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36.

Hyundai Motor Company Profile

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.

